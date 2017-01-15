Chicago Police Fatally Shoot Suspect Believed To Be Involved In Double Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police shot a suspect early Sunday, less than 48 hours after a Department of Justice report was released questioning department practices.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory has more in the story.

The incident ended with three people shot and a spread out scene.

Detectives are not only investigating the shooting involving one of their own, but also looking into how two other women suffered bullet wounds.

Police believe the person they ultimately shot, fired at those two women first.

It all started just after midnight. Officers were on routine patrol around 12:20 a.m. in the area of the 3400 block of West Madison when they said the following happened.

Officers heard “several loud reports” then shots fired. The triggerman took off running with police hot on his trail. CPD said that the suspect ran down an alley near the 3300 block of Monroe and pulled out a weapon. That is when an officer fired multiple times.

The 34-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery, but was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Three people were found shot in the 3400 block of West Madison, according to police. A 51-year-old woman was shot in the chest, a 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and a 21-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the left leg. All three were taken to hospitals, where their conditions were stabilized.

No officers were injured. Police said they found a weapon on the scene.

Officers have multiple blocked closed Sunday morning as CPD and the Independent Police Review Authority investigate.

Community activists responded earlier Sunday, because they said they are skeptical about all police-involved shootings.

“We’re extremely skeptical because anytime the federal government comes out with a reports, it would be unintelligent of me not to be skeptical,” said community activist Eric Russell.

Russell said he is waiting for more information.

The officer who fired the shots will be on desk duty until further notice as protocol.

The incident is the third police-involved shooting so far in 2017 in Chicago, and the first since the Department of Justice announced the findings of their investigation into the Chicago Police Department on Friday.

On Jan. 1, 43-year-old Dwane Rowlett was shot by on officer after fleeing a traffic stop on the Far South Side. On Jan. 2, an off-duty officer fatally shot 38-year-old Jose Nieves during an argument on the Northwest Side.

