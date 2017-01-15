Police Locate Vehicle In Fatal Englewood Hit-And-Run

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have found the SUV that hit and killed a woman Monday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Shadara Sabria Muhammad, 21, was struck by a white, four-door SUV at 10:05 p.m. while crossing the street at 69th and Wentworth, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Muhammad, who lived in the 9800 block of South Harvard, was found in the 6900 block of South Wentworth at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday and was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:14 a.m., authorities said. Police initially said she appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head before it was determined that she’d been hit by a vehicle.

An autopsy Wednesday did not rule on her cause and manner of death pending further investigation.

The SUV was last seen traveling south on Wentworth from 69th with front-end damage on the passenger side. Police located the vehicle on Sunday.

