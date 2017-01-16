6 Injured In CTA Bus Crash On South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were injured Monday morning when a CTA bus collided with another vehicle in the Ashburn neighborhood.

Police said the bus was headed north on Kedzie Avenue, when a 2005 Ford SUV ran a red light on 79th Street and hit the bus, which swerved and hit another vehicle around 9:45 a.m.

The Fire Department said ambulances took six people to hospitals. Two people went to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, one person went to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, and three people went to Holy Cross Hospital.

Police said the bus driver, a 51-year-old man, was among the victims taken to Holy Cross. The driver of the SUV, was in good condition at Christ Medical center, according to police. An 18-year-old woman who was in the SUV also went to Christ, and her condition was stabilized, police said. The driver of the third vehicle involved in the crash, a 60-year-old man, was taken to Little Company.

None of the injuries was considered life-threatening.

Four other people involved in the accident refused medical treatment at the scene, according to the Fire Department

Police said the driver of the SUV would be cited for disobeying a red light.