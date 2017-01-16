Bears Tab Jeremiah Washburn As New Offensive Line Coach

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) John Fox has a new offensive line coach, hiring Jeremiah Washburn to his Bears, as first reported by Alex Marvez of Sporting News.

Washburn, the assistant offensive line coach in Miami, replaces Dave Magazu, who was fired at the end of the season. He was considered a candidate to join former Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on his new staff with the Broncos.

Washburn got his start in the NFL alongside Fox in Carolina back in 2002. He last worked as an offensive line coach with the Lions in 2013 after working four seasons in Detroit as an assistant offensive line coach.

With the hiring of Washburn, the Bears now have vacancies at the positions of running backs coach, outside linebackers coach and assistant secondary coach. Fox’s staff is slated to coach the Senior Bowl next week in Mobile, Alabama, meaning it’s likely that the Bears could finalize their new hires before week’s end.

The Bears have yet to publicly acknowledge their new hire, nor have they formally recognized the firings by Fox at the end of the season. Stan Drayton has since left to Texas as assistant head coach, and Clint Hurtt has been hired by the Jets to the same position.

