Chicago Moms Camp Out On Dangerous Block For MLK Tribute

CHICAGO (CBS) — On this Martin Luther King Day, there were ceremonies in churches, schools and halls of government. But a group of Chicago mothers paid tribute to Dr. King by camping out on the most dangerous block in the city.

“If someone, somewhere is saying this is the worst block in the city of Chicago, then, hey, we have to come and help see what we can do,” Tamar Manasseh said.

Monroe and Kostner on the west side was Chicago’s most dangerous block last year. Still, Manasseh and her group, “Mothers Against Senseless Killings (MASK), pitched a tent there.

“If you want to fix it, it’s on all of us,” said Casey Rucins.

MASK, an organization dedicated to stop killing and violent crimes against minority communities, was first pushed to the spotlight when they dramatically reduced violence in the Englewood neighborhood at 75th and Stewart. But their efforts aren’t restricted by geography.

“We have to end this whole south side, west side thing, said Jermaine Kelly. “We got to come together as a people.”

Faith Bullock said it was her brother’s death that made this cause important to her.

“Maybe a lot of other people on the west side will join forces and not be afraid to come out to the blocks that they say are dangerous,” she said.

The MASK members plan to return to the west side once the weather is warmer and the threat of violence is greater.