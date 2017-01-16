LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Former Chicago Police Lockup Becomes New Home To Chicago Children’s Theatre

January 16, 2017 5:00 PM By Marissa Bailey
Filed Under: Chicago Children's Theatre, Chicago Police, Marissa Bailey, station

(CBS) — It’s hard to believe, but a rundown former police station has become the newest center for some of Chicago’s most talented children.

CBS 2’s Marissa Bailey reports.

The old Chicago Police Department 12th District station is now the home to the Chicago Children’s Theatre.

The theater organization bought the police station from the city of Chicago for $1.

Larry Kearns is the architect tapped to transform the 1947 building.

“Although it looked fairly scary, we knew it had good bones, and we knew we could pull this off,” he says.

Two years and $8.5 million later, the once-dated police station is now filled with classrooms, dressing rooms and even a former gun range turned into a costume closet.

Theater co-founder Jacqueline Russell says this new home was more than 11 years in the making.

“I hope that every child in Chicago gets to experience this place, whether it’s through classes or camps or student matinee programs, workshops,” she says.

Among the class offerings are iPhone film-making; trapeze; and acting.

All new concepts for an old piece of Chicago.

The theater company picked the West Loop for the new facility so that they had access to the West and South sides of Chicago, to offer classes to inner-city kids.

There are discounts and scholarships available. An open house is scheduled for Sunday.

For more information, click here.

 

More from Marissa Bailey

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia