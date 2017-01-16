Man Burned, Critically Hurt In West Pullman Domestic Dispute

A man was in critical condition early Monday after he was burned during a domestic dispute in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 18-year-old was involved in the dispute about 2:30 a.m. in the 11500 block of South Lafayette when the suspect threw accelerant on him, causing burns to his body, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The suspect was in custody early Monday as Area South detectives investigate.

