Man Burned, Critically Hurt In West Pullman Domestic Dispute

January 16, 2017 6:27 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Domestic Dispute, West Pullman

A man was in critical condition early Monday after he was burned during a domestic dispute in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 18-year-old was involved in the dispute about 2:30 a.m. in the 11500 block of South Lafayette when the suspect threw accelerant on him, causing burns to his body, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The suspect was in custody early Monday as Area South detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia