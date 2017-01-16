Man Dies After South Holland Shooting

January 16, 2017 2:24 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Murder, shooting, South Holland

SOUTH HOLLAND (CBS) – A man who was shot Friday in south suburban South Holland has died.

Police were called about 7:30 p.m. to a home in the 1300 block of Prince Drive where they found 31-year-old Damien D. Purnell lying on the floor with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and South Holland police.

Witnesses said Purnell opened the front door after hearing a knock and was shot by someone outside, according to police. Purnell was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for surgery.

He was pronounced dead at 3:16 p.m. Saturday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

