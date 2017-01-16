WATCH LIVE: Cubs Celebrate World Series Championship At White House With President Obama

Man With Chicago Ties On FBI’s Most Wanted List Found In Texas

January 16, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Crime, FBI, most wanted, Murder

MILWAUKEE (CBS) – A man with Chicago ties wanted by the FBI in connection with a double homicide in Milwaukee has been taken into custody in Texas.

Terry Strickland, 24, was arrested in El Paso, Texas, the FBI office in Milwaukee said in a statement on Twitter Sunday.

On July 17, 2016, Milwaukee police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the 3500 block of North 26th Street, according to a statement from the FBI. When officers arrived, they found two men, ages 38 and 39, who suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Strickland was charged with first degree intentional homicide and a state warrant was issued July 28, 2016 for his arrest, according to the FBI. Strickland was also charged Oct. 7, 2016 with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and a federal arrest warrant was issued.

The FBI added Strickland to its most-wanted list and offered a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to his arrest.

