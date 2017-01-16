MLK Delivers His Iconic Speech As A Hologram

January 16, 2017 10:29 PM By Charlie De Mar
Filed Under: 3 D Technology, Charlie De Mar, Dr. Martin Luther King, holograms

CHICAGO (CBS) — Technology met history Monday evening in a very unique Martin Luther King Day celebration. Through a hologram, Dr. King delivered his iconic “I Have A Dream” speech like never before.

Using a Microsoft HoloLens, EX3 Labs Founder Adam Wisniewski brought Dr. King back to life using virtual and augmented reality and hologram technology.

“I think it’s very, very important that we never forget the hardships that this country went through to make sure that everybody had equal rights,” said Wisniewski.

EX3 Labs, a Chicago tech consulting firm, hosted The MLK 3-D Experience to celebrate the life of Dr. King using cutting edge technology.

“We really wanted to focus in on technology,” Wisniewski said. “Specifically, newer technology like virtual and augmented reality that allow you to experience civil rights movements like most have never seen before.”

Furthermore, the 3-D Experience also allowed for people to transport to previous events, such as the March from Selma.

“Now we can actually put ourselves into the place and see it as if we are there,” said Justin Romano, who attended the event.

Creators said it took about a month and a half from start to finish to complete the hologram to make sure it was a reality.

More from Charlie De Mar

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia