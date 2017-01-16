MLK Delivers His Iconic Speech As A Hologram

CHICAGO (CBS) — Technology met history Monday evening in a very unique Martin Luther King Day celebration. Through a hologram, Dr. King delivered his iconic “I Have A Dream” speech like never before.

Using a Microsoft HoloLens, EX3 Labs Founder Adam Wisniewski brought Dr. King back to life using virtual and augmented reality and hologram technology.

“I think it’s very, very important that we never forget the hardships that this country went through to make sure that everybody had equal rights,” said Wisniewski.

EX3 Labs, a Chicago tech consulting firm, hosted The MLK 3-D Experience to celebrate the life of Dr. King using cutting edge technology.

“We really wanted to focus in on technology,” Wisniewski said. “Specifically, newer technology like virtual and augmented reality that allow you to experience civil rights movements like most have never seen before.”

Furthermore, the 3-D Experience also allowed for people to transport to previous events, such as the March from Selma.

“Now we can actually put ourselves into the place and see it as if we are there,” said Justin Romano, who attended the event.

Creators said it took about a month and a half from start to finish to complete the hologram to make sure it was a reality.