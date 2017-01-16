WATCH LIVE: Cubs Celebrate World Series Championship At White House With President Obama

Police: Man Shot To Death In Ukrainian Village

January 16, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: fatal shooting, Ukrainian Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot to death early Monday in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood, police said.

The 36-year-old was standing outside about 1:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Chicago when someone in a black SUV nearby opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, face and left leg, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia