Robber Entered Businesses With Pizza Box Before Pulling Gun: Police

January 16, 2017 7:51 PM

(STMW) — Two armed robberies were recently reported at North and Northwest Side businesses in the Lincoln Square and Irving Park neighborhoods.

During both armed robberies the suspect entered the businesses carrying a pizza box, Chicago Police said. The suspect then pulled out a handgun, announced the robbery and stole money from the register and customers inside.

The robberies happened at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 2300 block of West Foster and 9 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 3900 block of North Elson, police said.

The suspect is described as a black man between 30 and 40 years old, about 5-foot-8 and 160 to 170 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

