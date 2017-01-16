West Side Shooting Suspect Fatally Shot By Chicago Police Officer

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man suspected in an East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting was fatally shot blocks away by a Chicago Police officer early Sunday on the West Side.

Officers on patrol at 12:23 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Madison heard several gunshots, and then saw a man running into an alley in the 3300 block of West Monroe, according to a statement from police.

The officers chased the 34-year-old man, who “confronted them with a weapon,” police said. One of the officers then opened fire.

The man, identified as Herbert Johnson of the 3100 block of West Madison, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died at 7:09 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Monday ruled that he died of multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide.

No officers were injured. Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Johnson had been suspected in a shooting that happened in the 3400 block of West Madison, where a 51-year-old woman was shot in the chest, a 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and a 21-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the left leg. All three were taken to hospitals, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

The Independent Police Review Authority is investigating the use of force. The officer who opened fire has been placed on desk duty for 30 days, per CPD policy.

The incident is the third out of four police-involved shootings so far in 2017 in Chicago, and the first since the Department of Justice announced the findings of their investigation into the Chicago Police Department on Friday.

On Jan. 1, 43-year-old Dwane Rowlett was shot by on officer after fleeing a traffic stop on the Far South Side. On Jan. 2, an off-duty officer fatally shot 38-year-old Jose Nieves during an argument on the Northwest Side.