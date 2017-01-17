3 Charged With Fatal Chicago Heights Shooting

January 17, 2017 6:34 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men have been charged with killing one man and wounding another earlier this month in south suburban Chicago Heights.

David Phillips, 19; Cornell Reed, 22; and Juwan Taylor, 18; each face felony counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and armed robbery for the attack that happened about 3 p.m. on Jan. 8, according to Chicago Heights police and the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Officers responding to a shooting in the 600 block of West 16th Street found 18-year-old Abdallah Y. Abdallah in the driver’s seat of a Lexus with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Another man, 20, who had bee shot in the arm was found sitting on a chair in front of a nearby home.

Abdallah, of the 8500 block of Tullamore Drive in Tinley Park, was taken to St. James Health in Chicago Heights, where he died at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said. The older victim was hospitalized and expected to survive.

Charges were announced Friday against Phillips and Reed, both of Chicago Heights, and Taylor, who lives in Gary, Indiana. A judge ordered them held without bond.

Phillips was scheduled to appear in court again Tuesday; the other men’s next court dates are slated for Jan. 30.

