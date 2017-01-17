Armed Robbery Reported At Game Stop In Waukegan

WAUKEGAN (CBS) — An armed robbery was reported Monday morning at a Game Stop store in north suburban Waukegan.

Around 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a robbery at the Game Stop in the 1500 block of North Lewis Avenue, Waukegan police said.

An employee informed officers that he was robbed at gunpoint but not injured, police said. The robber stole property and money.

The suspect is described as a black man between 25 and 30, wearing glasses, a quilted blue jacket, floppy hat, black gloves, tan boots and armed with a handgun, police said. He was last seen running from the store.

Detectives from the police Criminal Investigations Division are investigating, police said.

Anyone with information should call the department’s Tip-Line at (847) 360-9001.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)