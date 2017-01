(CBS) The Cubs on Tuesday claimed right-handed reliever Dylan Floro off waivers from the Rays.

The 26-year-old Floro registered a 4.20 ERA in 15 innings in 2016, his debut season in the big leagues. He struck out 14 and walked five. Floro spent most of the season at Triple-A, where he had a 2.88 ERA in 50 innings.

Floro was selected in the 13th round by the Rays in the 2012 amateur draft.

The Cubs’ 40-man roster now sits at 39 players.