Dexter Fowler Gave President Obama A Pair Of Custom Jordans

They gave him a No. 44 jersey — Anthony Rizzo’s number — with “Obama” stitched on the back. They gave him a lifetime pass to Wrigley Field. And they also gave him a tile from the Wrigley Field scoreboard and a hypothetical “pardon” to forgive him of his White Sox fandom.

Dexter Fowler, the championship team’s center fielder who signed with the Cardinals this offseason, also had a unique gift: a pair of custom Jordans.

ICYMI: Dexter Fowler gave Barack Obama these custom Jordans in a special box yesterday pic.twitter.com/Yf6U8uJ1kE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 17, 2017

Fowler also chimed in on Twitter saying he was thrilled with the White House visit — and plans to be back there next year with the Cardinals.