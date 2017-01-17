Dexter Fowler Gave President Obama A Pair Of Custom Jordans

January 17, 2017 12:29 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Dexter Fowler

(CBS) While visiting the White House on Monday to celebrate their championship, the Cubs had plenty of gifts for President Barack Obama.

They gave him a No. 44 jersey — Anthony Rizzo’s number — with “Obama” stitched on the back. They gave him a lifetime pass to Wrigley Field. And they also gave him a tile from the Wrigley Field scoreboard and a hypothetical “pardon” to forgive him of his White Sox fandom.

Dexter Fowler, the championship team’s center fielder who signed with the Cardinals this offseason, also had a unique gift: a pair of custom Jordans.

Fowler also chimed in on Twitter saying he was thrilled with the White House visit — and plans to be back there next year with the Cardinals.

