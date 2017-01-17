Dense Fog, Possible Flooding In Store For Morning Commute

January 17, 2017 6:56 AM
Filed Under: Dense Fog Advisory, flood warning, National Weather Service, Weather, Weather Stories

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dense fog and a chance of flooding throughout the Chicago area could hamper the Tuesday morning commute.

A flood warning is in effect for the Chicago region until 7:45 a.m., while a dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rainfall combined with runoff caused by frozen ground conditions could result in flooding in parts of Cook, DuPage and Will counties, the weather service said. Areas near small creeks and streams are especially at risk for flooding, along with drainage areas and low-lying spots on streets and highways.

The dense fog that rolled in overnight is expected to linger in the region throughout the morning, reducing visibility to a quarter-mile or less, according to the weather service. Flooded roads combined with the reduced visibility caused by the fog could create hazardous driving conditions during the morning commute.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

