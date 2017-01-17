LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Four People Injured When Cars Collide, One Slams Into Restaurant

January 17, 2017
CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were hospitalized after a car slammed into a building Tuesday afternoon in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Chicago Fire Department paramedics responded about 4:15 to 35th and Western, where two cars collided, sending one of them crashing into the side of Zaytune Mediterranean Grill, according to Fire Media Affairs.

Four people were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, according to Fire Media.

Three of the injured persons were in cars and the fourth was a pedestrian taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

