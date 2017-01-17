LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Harvard Study Could Help With Prostate Cancer Prognosis

January 17, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Harvard University, Prostate Cancer, Rob Hart, study finds

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a man completes treatment for prostate cancer, what are the odds that cancer comes back? A new Harvard Medical School study might have the answer.

The study followed more than 150 prostate cancer patients over 16 years. Researchers examined the results of a blood test that looked for the prostate specific antigen (PSA).

If the PSA level is zero, the patient is in the clear; if it’s above 0.5, there’s a good chance the cancer will come back.

Dr. Edward Schaeffer, chair of the department of urology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, said the study allows doctors to catch problems much earlier than in the past.

“By doing that, you may be able to help patients be more proactive about their follow-up, and their subsequent treatment after radiation therapy,” he said.

Schaeffer said men whose PSA levels are above 0.5 after treatment need closer monitoring, due to the increased chance the cancer will return.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia