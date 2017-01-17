Mother Dies From Cigarette Abuse, Son Writes Angry Obituary

January 17, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Bensenville, Obituary, Smoker, Steve Miller
Laura Jean Konrath (Credit: Joe Konrath)

Laura Jean Konrath (Credit: Joe Konrath)

CHICAGO (CBS) — The death of a Bensenville mother and grandmother has prompted an obituary of grief and anger.

“On January 11, at the age of 71, Laura Jean Konrath lost her battle with cigarettes.”

Joe Konrath reads the obituary he wrote for his mother, who, he said, chose cigarettes over living a longer life. WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

“They took her life after four strokes, two heart attacks, blockage in three coronary arteries, occlusions that cut off circulation in both legs…”

Konrath said after his mother’s death, there has been crying, depression and anger. Because he said his mother never tried to quit smoking.

“I wrote that obituary in the hope that someone would see it and it would make a difference for them,” Konrath said. “Because it didn’t make a difference for Mom.”

The last line of Laura Jean Konrath’s obituary reads: “Show this obituary to a smoker that you care about.”

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia