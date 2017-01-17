Outbound Eisenhower Closed After 3 Killed, 1 Injured In Crash

LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

January 17, 2017 6:18 AM
Filed Under: Crash, Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were killed and one person was critically injured early Tuesday in a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Around 2:15 a.m., a car struck a pole at a high rate of speed in the outbound lanes of the Eisenhower near Western Avenue.

There were four people in the car at the time. Three of them were killed. A fourth was taken to the hospital in critical condition. At least two victims were thrown from the car.

All outbound lanes of the Eisenhower were closed after the crash and remained closed as of 6 a.m.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

