Pizza Delivery Drivers Robbed At Gunpoint In Chatham

January 17, 2017 11:54 AM
Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two pizza delivery drivers were robbed at gunpoint in the South Side Chatham neighborhood in late December.

The drivers were delivering food when robbers pulled out firearms and demanded the food and personal property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened about 8:45 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 700 block of East 92nd Place; and 5:38 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 9200 block of South Cottage Grove, police said.

The suspects were described as two to five black men between 18 and 25, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.

