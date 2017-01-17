School Bus Rolls Over On I-294 After Single-Vehicle Crash

Dense Fog, Possible Flooding In Store For Morning CommuteA flood warning is in effect for the Chicago region until 7:45 a.m., while a dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

South Shore Line Back To Normal After Trains Stuck For Hours ThursdayTrains were moving along smoothly Friday morning on the South Shore Line, a day after some serious trouble on the track left thousands of passengers stranded due to icy conditions.

Nightmare Commute On South Shore: Commuters Stuck For HoursCommuters on the South Shore found themselves stuck on rush hour trains for hours, and never got to where they were going on Thursday.