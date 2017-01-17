School Bus Rolls Over On I-294 After Single-Vehicle Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A school bus rolled over Tuesday evening southbound on I-294 near southwest suburban Justice, after a single vehicle crash.
Illinois State police confirmed a single-vehicle crash involving a school bus. They said the driver may be the coach of the school. Twelve occupants were on the bus. The students were high-school aged. All injuries were minor.
Roberts Park Fire Department confirmed that the bus rolled over.
There is no additional information. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.