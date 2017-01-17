Service Expected To Resume After Red Line Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — Red Line subway trains were being rerouted to elevated tracks downtown during the Tuesday evening rush due to a fire on the tracks near the Lake Street station.

The rubbish fire started about 5:40 p.m. and was under control soon after, according to the CTA and the Chicago Fire Department.

Fire out in subway companies picking up .. subway service should resume shortly once crews are clear — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 18, 2017

Power on the tracks remained shut down at 6 p.m. as crews cleared the blaze, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Trains between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown were by passing the subway and instead making stops at Armitage, Sedgwick, Chicago, Clark/Lake, State/Lake, Randolph/Wabash, Adams/Wabash and Roosevelt.

Red Line trains continue to be rerouted via elevated lines; board trains on Lake or Wabash in Loop. Full details: https://t.co/pqSEr1KxpL — cta (@cta) January 18, 2017

