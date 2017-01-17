Service Expected To Resume After Red Line Fire

January 17, 2017 6:12 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Fire Deparmtent, CTA, Fire, Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS) — Red Line subway trains were being rerouted to elevated tracks downtown during the Tuesday evening rush due to a fire on the tracks near the Lake Street station.

The rubbish fire started about 5:40 p.m. and was under control soon after, according to the CTA and the Chicago Fire Department.

Power on the tracks remained shut down at 6 p.m. as crews cleared the blaze, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Trains between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown were by passing the subway and instead making stops at Armitage, Sedgwick, Chicago, Clark/Lake, State/Lake, Randolph/Wabash, Adams/Wabash and Roosevelt.

