TCF Bank Robbed In Franklin Park

FRANKLIN PARK (CBS) — A TCF Bank branch was robbed Monday in west suburban Franklin Park.

The non-takover robbery was reported about 1:30 p.m. at the TCF Bank branch at 10203 Grand Avenue, according to the FBI.

The bank robber was described as a black male, between 5’8″ and 5’10″, who wore all black and used a scarf to cover his face, the FBI said.

