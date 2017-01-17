Watch: White Sox Prospect Michael Kopech Hits 110 MPH On Max Velocity Throw

(CBS) In trading Chris Sale, the White Sox got a major return from Boston, one which they hope can set themselves for the future.

Flame-throwing pitcher Michael Kopech was one of the key prospects, a 20-year-old who can hit triple digits from the mound. But Kopech can throw much faster in a max velocity crow-hopped throw.

How fast, exactly? Kopech hit 110 miles per hour in a throw clocked on Twitter.

Check this out, via @teamAPEC.

First day of max velocity throws for @MichaelKopech5 .... Is 110mph good?

APEC January 17, 2017

Kopech is expected to start the season in Triple-A Charlotte, along with Moncada. The White Sox also acquired outfielder Luis Basabe and pitcher Victor Diaz in the deal, but Kopech and Moncada were the major prizes.

Kopech dominated the minors in 2016, recording a 2.08 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 13.7 K/9 rate in 52 innings in two levels. He was a first-round pick of the Red Sox in 2014.

“We project Kopech to be a front-end starter,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn recently told 670 The Score. “He’s certainly given the plus-plus fastball and the nasty slider. He’s the type of guy you could see dominating out of the closer role or a multi-inning leverage role out of the bullpen down the road, but right now, we’re projecting him as a front-end starter, especially based upon his performance in the Fall League this year.”