Woman Dies After Auburn Gresham Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman died after crashing her SUV into two other vehicles and a fence Tuesday morning in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

She was driving a Mitsubishi SUV west on 83rd near Halsted at 7:19 a.m. when she struck a GMC SUV, according to police.

The driver of the GMC got out of his vehicle to assess the damage and the woman fled the scene and kept driving west on 83rd, police said.

Near 83rd and Morgan, she rear-ended a Cadillac SUV, then veered and crashed into a chain-link fence, police said.

The woman, thought to be in her 40s, was extricated from the Mitsubishi and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The other two drivers were not injured.

