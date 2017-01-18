2 Dead, 11 Wounded In Tuesday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and at least 11 other people were wounded in shootings Tuesday across the city, according to Chicago Police.

Most recently, a man was shot to death in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The man, thought to be in his 20s, was driving north at 11:27 p.m. in the 100 block of North Central when someone in a black SUV opened fire, police said. He was shot in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene.

About 8:30 p.m., three people were shot when a gunman walked into a South Side Chatham neighborhood Subway restaurant in the first block of West 79th Street, opened fire and then ran away, police said. A 28-year-old man shot multiple times was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, 21, was shot in the arm and leg and taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, along with a 17-year-old girl shot in the head and back. Her condition was stabilized.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on either of the fatalities Tuesday night.

The day’s latest shooting happened in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. A 29-year-old man was in an alley about 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Troy when someone in a dark-colored SUV shot him in the left leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About an hour earlier, a man in his 20s was critically wounded in a Hyde Park neighborhood shooting on the South Side. He was talking to three other people about 9 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 5100 block of South Blackstone when one of them pulled a gun and shot him multiple times in the head and shoulders, police said. The man was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

About 7:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 100 block of South Pulaski in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when a person inside another vehicle opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the leg and took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 6:10 p.m., a 36-year-old man heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the leg in the 900 block of West Wilson in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side, police said. His condition was stabilized at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the South Side Kenwood neighborhood. He was outside just before 4 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Ellis when a light-colored vehicle drove by and a person inside opened fire, police said. The boy was shot in the chest and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At 2:48 p.m., a 46-year-old man was shot in the buttocks in the 300 block of East 120th Street in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said. His condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Less than an hour earlier, a 23-year-old man was wounded in another Austin neighborhood shooting. He was outside at 2:27 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Madison when two people approached him, announced a robbery and opened fire, police said. He was shot in the left shoulder and took himself to Rush University Medical Center, but his condition was not known.

At 1:23 p.m., a 20-year-old man was shot in the right leg in the first block of West 111th Street in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said. The man showed up at Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, but he was not being cooperative with investigators.

Tuesday’s first shooting happened about 9:15 a.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 24-year-old man was walking in alley in the 700 block of South California when a white four-door car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was shot in the back, chest and arm, and was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Additionally, a 5-year-old girl accidentally shot herself in the abdomen inside an East Garfield Park neighborhood home Tuesday night on the West Side, police said. She got a hold of a handgun about 8 p.m. at the home in the 3700 block of West Ferdinand. The girl’s family took her to Rush University Medical Center, and she was transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The day’s shootings followed the the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, during which 39 people were shot, 10 fatally, across Chicago.

