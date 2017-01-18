Brenda Barnes’ Impact On Professional Women

January 18, 2017 5:28 PM By Vince Gerasole
Filed Under: Brenda Barnes, Vince Gerasole

CHICAGO (CBS) — Kathleen Henson runs a Chicago public relations and marketing firm that employs 50 and bears her name, but she’s most proud of being the mother of five.

“You can be great at your job, but it’s important to be great outside of your job too,” Henson said.

At Henson Consulting, employees are encouraged to make family time a priority. Henson has created an environment where her workers know they don’t have to juggle everything at once.

“Balance — I try to debunk it all the time,” she said. “There’s no such thing, it’s more about finding harmony for different days.”

20 years ago, Brenda Barnes made quite a statement when she stepped down as PepsiCo’s CEO to spend more time with her three young children.

“I became famous for quitting my job,” Barnes said

At the time, Barnes was one of the nation’s highest-ranking women in corporate America. Still, she says it was “absolutely the best thing I could have done; it gave me perspective on everything.”

When her children were older, Barnes became the CEO of Sara Lee and remained there until a stroke forced her to step aside. She suffered a second stroke on Sunday and died Tuesday at the age of 63.

Andee Harris, the Chief Engagement Officer at HighGround, notes that Barnes received a lot of backlash from that decision, adding, “I think that was very telling of what that climate’s like for women.”

A climate that Harris said made many professional women put family concerns on the back burner. The mother of two, however, said working women everywhere learned something from Barnes’ bold move.

“I think that she showed that you can have it all, but you might not have it all at the same time and that sometimes you need to take a break and focus on your family,” said Harris.

And that may be Barnes’ legacy carried on by the next generation of female executives leading the way.

“Allow other women to understand that it’s OK to be great at their jobs, but also be great as being a parent,” Henson said.

More from Vince Gerasole

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia