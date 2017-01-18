Chicago Protesters Demand Legalization Of Sex Work

CHICAGO (CBS) — About two dozen sex workers and their advocates demonstrated at Daley Plaza Wednesday afternoon, calling for legalization of the sex trade.

A Chicago woman who calls herself Red thinks sex work should be legalized, and said it lets her work flexible hours.

“It can give us the ability to work around our children’s schedules, or our schools’ schedules, and charge the money that we know could give us a living wage, which so many jobs here in Chicago don’t get,” she said.

Red and others also protested the decision by backpage.com to stop taking “adult” ads, which in this case mean ads for prostitution. The web site shut down its adult ad section this month after local and federal officials complained it facilitated criminal activity.

“I am working my straight job. And my ability to work and do sex work is completely compromised by Backpage shutting down right now,” Red said.

WBBM’s Steve Miller asked her how much she thought she would lose.

“Hundreds and hundreds of dollars a month,” she responded.