Girl, 5, Accidentally Shoots Herself In The Stomach

January 18, 2017 7:26 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police were investigating how a 5-year-old girl got her hands on a gun, after she accidentally shot herself in the stomach Tuesday night at a home in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said the incident happened around 8 p.m. at a home in the 3700 block of West Ferdinand Street. The 5-year-old girl shot herself in the abdomen with a handgun. Her family drove her to Rush University Medical Center, and she later was transferred to Stroger Hospital.

The girl was in serious condition Wednesday morning.

Investigators were looking into how the girl got the gun, and who was home with her at the time.

Area North detectives were investigating.

