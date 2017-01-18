Indiana Man Charged With Stealing Vehicle At Gunpoint In Gary

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A man has been charged with stealing a car at gunpoint on Saturday in northwest Indiana.

JoJuan Harris, 20, of Merrillville, Indiana, was charged with armed robbery, intimidation and carrying a handgun without a license, according to Gary police.

Harris was charged in connection with a incident Saturday that occurred in the area of 15th Avenue and Virginia Street in Gary, Indiana, police said. Harris stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a female driver who was giving him a ride home. He was stopped by police a short time later and a loaded gun was found inside the vehicle.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call the Gary police tip line at (866) Crime-GP.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)