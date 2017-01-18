Man Dies After Hyde Park Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man died after he was shot Tuesday night in the South Side Hyde Park neighborhood.

About 9 p.m., he was talking to three other people on a sidewalk in the 5100 block of South Blackstone when one of them pulled a gun and shot him multiple times in the head and shoulders, according to Chicago Police.

The victim, in his 20s, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Police said Wednesday afternoon he had been pronounced dead.

His name has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

