Man Killed In Austin Shooting

January 18, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Austin, Chicago Police Department, Murder, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened about 9:20 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Flournoy.

The 34-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and arm, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A police source said the man is a documented gang member.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

