Meet Some Of The Chicago Women Who Will March In Washington This Weekend

January 18, 2017 9:48 PM By Dana Kozlov
Filed Under: Dana Kozlov, Women's March

(CBS) — Hundreds of Chicago area women are preparing to march on Washington the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov talked with some of them.

New mother Erica Kane is getting ready to leave baby Charlie — and maybe even her comfort zone to head to Washington D.C. She will be one of dozens of local residents joining the Women’s March on Washington.

She even organized a bus to get participants there.

“It’s not about making some sort of change. This person has been elected, and it’s going to go through — we all know that,” Kane says. “But what doesn’t need to continue is things that have been said.”

About women, minorities and other groups.

Marci Gitles says she’s concerned about peoples’ rights. She is heading east, too.

Neither woman expects soon-to-be president Trump to react.

But they say they believe in the power of a collective voice and presence.  So, they’re making the 700-mile trip.

Thirteen-year-old Cassidy Skafish wishes she could. Instead, her knitted symbolic pink hat will march with a friend.

“I’m feeling pretty proud about it,” she says.

 

More from Dana Kozlov

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia