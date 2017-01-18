Meet Some Of The Chicago Women Who Will March In Washington This Weekend

(CBS) — Hundreds of Chicago area women are preparing to march on Washington the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov talked with some of them.

New mother Erica Kane is getting ready to leave baby Charlie — and maybe even her comfort zone to head to Washington D.C. She will be one of dozens of local residents joining the Women’s March on Washington.

She even organized a bus to get participants there.

“It’s not about making some sort of change. This person has been elected, and it’s going to go through — we all know that,” Kane says. “But what doesn’t need to continue is things that have been said.”

About women, minorities and other groups.

Marci Gitles says she’s concerned about peoples’ rights. She is heading east, too.

Neither woman expects soon-to-be president Trump to react.

But they say they believe in the power of a collective voice and presence. So, they’re making the 700-mile trip.

Thirteen-year-old Cassidy Skafish wishes she could. Instead, her knitted symbolic pink hat will march with a friend.

“I’m feeling pretty proud about it,” she says.