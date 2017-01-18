Northwest Indiana Group Eager To Attend Trump Inauguration

(CBS) — They worked hard to get him to Washington, and now some Donald Trump supporters in Northwest Indiana are heading to Washington, D.C. to join the president-elect on his big day.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports.

“It’s the peaceful changing of power, and regardless of who it is, it’s a majestic thing. A lot of countries don’t see that,” says local GOP chairman Tom Wichlinski.

He has met Trump and is excited to attend a presidential inauguration. He’s even more excited for Trump to get to work.

“I’m hoping this is going to be a jobs president,” Wichlinski says.

In Griffith, Trump opened a campaign office early on. That’s when Town Council President Rick Ryfa says he just knew.

“Just by the enthusiasm of those people walking in there, at that time, that’s when I said this man is going to be our next president,” he says.

He says both Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence have been good friends to Griffith.

“We fully anticipate once he gets in Washington he will remember us,” Ryfa says.

Andy Qunell is headed to the inauguration, too, and a candlelight dinner with Pence.

He’s heard reports that the festivities would have fewer celebrities than years past, but he’s fine with that.

“It’s not about celebrities, it’s about the people,” he says.

The group from Indiana says they welcome protesters and consider peaceful protest another great American tradition.