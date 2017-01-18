Police: Woman Beat Man, Stole His Medication In Northwest Indiana

LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

January 18, 2017 4:37 PM
GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A 42-year-old woman has been charged with beating a person and stealing his medication last year in Gary, Indiana.

Karlita Briner of Gary faces charges of robbery resulting in bodily injury and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury for the Dec. 7, 2016 incident in the 2100 block of Pierce Street, Gary police said.

Briner was not in custody Wednesday afternoon, police said. Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to call the Gary police tip line at (866) Crime-GP.

