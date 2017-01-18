Report: Bears Zeroing In On Curtis Modkins As Running Backs Coach

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) The Bears are zeroing in on former Bills and 49ers offensive coordinator Curtis Modkins as their new running backs coach, according to Adam Caplan of ESPN.

Modkins, 46, most recently was the offensive coordinator for Chip Kelly in San Francisco. He had previously served three seasons as the Lions’ running backs coach, that following three seasons as Bills offensive coordinator. Modkins has also coached running backs for a season with the Chiefs and Cardinals.

In Chicago, Modkins would be tasked with the development of Jordan Howard, who this season broke the Bears’ rookie rushing record previously set by Matt Forte. The Bears’ job opened up when Stan Drayton left for the University of Texas, where he was named running game coordinator and assistant head coach. Drayton is in pursuit of becoming a college head coach, according to Bears coach John Fox.

The Bears haven’t confirmed the hiring of Modkins, nor have they stated any coaching staff hirings or firings since changes began two weeks ago. Drayton’s departure was the only public acknowledgement from the team.

Monday brought the Bears’ hiring of Jeremiah Washburn as their new offensive line coach. He comes from the role of assistant offensive line coach in Miami and replaces Dave Magazu in Chicago.

With these two hirings, the Bears’ only vacancies are at outside linebackers coach and assistant secondary coach. Clint Hurtt left to become the Jets’ outside linebackers coach, while Sam Garnes was fired as assistant secondary coach.

The Bears are likely to complete their hirings by the end of the week, with Fox’s staff set to coach the Senior Bowl next week in Alabama.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.