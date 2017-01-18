WATCH LIVE: President Obama's Final News Conference

Ski Jumping Championships Postponed Due To Weather

January 18, 2017 1:26 PM By Mike Krauser
Filed Under: Mike Krauser, Skiing, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove has been forced by warm weather and rain to postpone this weekend’s Ski Jumping Championships.

They have never postponed or cancelled a tournament in their 112-year history. However, Publicity Chairman Charlie Sedivec said the weather conditions make it almost impossible for the event to go on.

“We felt we were letting ourselves down a little, but everything added up and it just didn’t make sense to try and hold a tournament,” Sedivec said. “Half the snow is gone. We’ve snowed the hills three times now, and there’s more rain in the forecast for the weekend — there’s just no way to safely hold a competition.”

Sedivec added that it was a tough and emotional decision to postpone the event. As recent as last Friday, they posted on their Facebook page saying: “The Norgi Ski Club would like all to know that no matter what the weather has in store for us on Saturday and Sunday, January 21 and 22, the tournament will go on as scheduled.” That following Tuesday morning brought a new post, which announced that the event had been rescheduled.

While this is a first for the ski club, they are no strangers to weather-related challenges.

“We’ve gone through some rough times,” Sedivec said. “We’ve brought in artificial snow off of the ice on the river, we’ve had it shipped down by train up in Northern Wisconsin, we’ve even scraped the ice off the Polar Dome Ice Rink that used to be in Carpentersville.”

The competition will now take place during the weekend of Feb. 11 and 12, where 5-8,000 spectators are expected to be in attendance.

“Come rain or shine, we’re gonna figure out some way of running a tournament on February 11 and 12,” Sedivec said.

More from Mike Krauser

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia