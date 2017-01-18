LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Suspect, Police Dog Wounded In Officer-Involved Shooting In Indiana

January 18, 2017 5:06 PM
Filed Under: Gary, K-9, Officer-Involved Shooting, Police Dog

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A “suspect” and a Lake County Sheriff’s Department police dog were wounded in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in northwest Indiana, according to authorities.

A sheriff’s officer was involved in a shooting about 3 p.m. in the area of 41st Avenue and Georgia Street in Gary, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department. The officer’s K-9 partner and a suspect were both wounded in the incident.

The suspect suffered a gunshot wound, and was in custody getting medical attention, the sheriff’s department said.

The dog was also shot, and was receiving veterinary care. Their conditions were not released Wednesday afternoon.

A second suspect remained at large.

Sheriff’s detectives and Indiana State Police are investigating. Additional information was not immediately available.

