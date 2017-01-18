WATCH LIVE: President Obama's Final News Conference

Three Dead, Two Hurt After Crash In Northwest Indiana

January 18, 2017 11:57 AM By Mike Krauser
Filed Under: car crash, Fatal Car Crash, La Porte

LA PORTE, Ind. (CBS) — Three people and a dog are dead, and two others are critically injured, after a nasty crash on Tuesday involving three cars and a tractor-trailer.

Three passengers and a Rottweiler puppy from Niles were in a Hyundai going westbound on US 20, when police say a Buick going eastbound crossed the center line and slammed into the car. The crash set off a chain reaction, involving an Infiniti and a semi.

Jeffery Williams, 33, and Catrina Bontrager, 30, were in the Buick. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Issa Sweilem, 27, and Joseph Ghandour, 26, were in the Hyundai and are both at South Bend Memorial hospital in critical condition. Michael Nahhas, 23, and the puppy were pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the Infiniti and the semi, Mark Moore, 48, and Ronald Rector, 61, both refused medical treatment at the scene.

The cause for the Buick traveling across the center line is unknown. Drug and alcohol testing came back negative.

La Porte County Coroner Bob Cutler ruled massive blunt force trauma as the cause of death for all three victims.

More from Mike Krauser

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia