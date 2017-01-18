Woman Charged With Burning Man In West Pullman Domestic Dispute

January 18, 2017 8:42 AM
Filed Under: aggravated battery, attempted murder, burns, Domestic Dispute, West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been charged with burning a man early Monday during a domestic dispute in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Yolanda Perry, 50, faces one count each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm with a flammable substance, both felonies, according to a statement from Chicago Police.

The 18-year-old man was involved in the dispute with Perry about 2:30 a.m. in the 11500 block of South Lafayette, when she threw accelerant on him, causing burns to his body, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

Perry, who lives on the same block as the incident, was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia