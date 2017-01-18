Woman Found Shot To Death In Glendale Heights Home

GLENDALE HEIGHTS (CBS) — A woman was found shot to death and her husband was found unconscious inside their home Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Glendale Heights.

About 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of two people dead inside a townhome in the 1100 block of Harbor Court, according to Glendale Heights police.

Tina Stevanovic, 49, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside the home, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her 48-year-old husband was found alive but unconscious, according to police. The cause of his condition was not known.

He has not regained consciousness and remains in police custody at a hospital as of Wednesday morning, police said.

No one else was inside the home and there were no signs of forced entry.

“Investigators are confident that there is no risk to the safety of the community and no other people are being sought in connection with the woman’s death,” police said.

Glendale Heights police are investigating, along with the DuPage County coroner’s office and DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force.

