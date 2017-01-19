1 Killed, 5 Wounded In Chicago Shootings On Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot dead and five more people were wounded in separate attacks Wednesday on the South and West sides of Chicago.

The killing happened about 9:20 a.m. in the Austin neighborhood, where someone walked up to a 34-year-old man sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the 4700 block of West Flournoy, and shot him in the abdomen and the arm, according to Chicago Police. The man tried to drive away, but he crashed down the block. Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital, where he died in less than an hour, authorities said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his name.

The latest nonfatal shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. in a Gresham alley, where a 30-year-old man heard gunfire and realized he’d been hit in the ankle in the 7900 block of South Laflin, police said. He was taken in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital.

A 16-year-old boy was left in critical condition after being shot in the head and thigh about 4:45 p.m. on a sidewalk in Englewood’s 6800 block of South Green, police said. He was being treated at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Witnesses saw four people take off from the shootings scene in a black SUV.

About 12:15 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the right thigh in the 1500 block of South Komensky in Lawndale, police said. He was in good condition at Mount Sinai.

An hour before that, a 26-year-old man was shot in the torso and arm in the Chatham neighborhood’s 8300 block of South Cottage Grove, police said. His condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center.

Wednesday’s first shooting happened about 2 a.m. in South Shore. A 19-year-old man was standing outside in the 6800 block of South Ridgeland when someone in a dark-colored vehicle shot him in the abdomen. His condition was stabilized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

On Tuesday, 13 people were shot across Chicago, leaving three dead. Since the start of the year, 164 people have been shot across the city, at least 30 of them fatally. All but 10 of the victims have come under fire on the South, West or Southwest sides.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)