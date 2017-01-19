Chicago City Hall’s Top Lawyer Stepping Down

January 19, 2017 9:12 PM By Craig Dellimore

(CBS) — Steve Patton, the City of Chicago’s top lawyer, is stepping down from the job next month.

WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore has that story:

Patton says he’s not leaving his $174,000-a-year job as corporation counsel because of the crush of police misconduct cases, multimillion-dollar settlements or the U.S. Justice Department’s civil rights review of the Chicago Police Department.

He admits the job has been high pressure, but he says in fact he has wanted to step away from the public sector for awhile. Patton says he agreed to stay with the city until the feds were done with their review.

Chicago’s next corporation counsel is expected to be Edward Siskel, a Washington D.C. attorney who helped shepherd the city through the Justice Department process.
More from Craig Dellimore

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia