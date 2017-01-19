Chicago City Hall’s Top Lawyer Stepping Down

(CBS) — Steve Patton, the City of Chicago’s top lawyer, is stepping down from the job next month.

WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore has that story:

Patton says he’s not leaving his $174,000-a-year job as corporation counsel because of the crush of police misconduct cases, multimillion-dollar settlements or the U.S. Justice Department’s civil rights review of the Chicago Police Department.

He admits the job has been high pressure, but he says in fact he has wanted to step away from the public sector for awhile. Patton says he agreed to stay with the city until the feds were done with their review.

Chicago’s next corporation counsel is expected to be Edward Siskel, a Washington D.C. attorney who helped shepherd the city through the Justice Department process.