Crowd Estimate For Women’s March On Chicago Grows To 50,000

(CBS) – Organizers have made changes to accommodate the growing crowds – estimated at 50,000 at last count – at this weekend’s Women’s March on Chicago.

The event will now begin with a rally at 10 a.m. Saturday on Columbus Drive between Jackson and Monroe. Then demonstrators will march at 11:30 down Jackson and end up at Federal Plaza.

The 50,000 participants expected to take part represent double the number organizers expected earlier this week.

Metra trains will be adding extra cars for people traveling into the city.

Marchers are advised to get downtown early and walk up from the south side of Grant Park to enter the rally.