John Fox, Bears Hire 3 Assistants To Coaching Staff

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) John Fox has all but finalized his coaching staff, with the Bears announcing three new hirings to four vacancies.

Running backs coach Curtis Modkins, offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn and assistant secondary coach Roy Anderson have all been officially announced to their new positions. The team also revealed that outside linebackers coach Clint Hurtt did not have his contract renewed.

The position of outside linebackers coach is the lone position remaining for Fox to fill on his coaching staff. It’s likely that this vacancy should be replaced by the week’s end, given that the Bears coaching staff is set to travel to Alabama to coach the North team in the Senior Bowl.

Modkins comes to the Bears after a year of serving as 49ers offensive coordinator. He has four years of experience as an offensive coordinator and three years as a running game coordinator. Modkins replaces Stan Drayton, who left to become assistant head coach at Texas and pursue his goal of becoming a college head coach.

Washburn last served as assistant offensive line coach for Adam Gase’s coaching staff in Miami. He was considered a commodity, with new Broncos coach Vance Joseph — a colleague with the Dolphins — considered a contender to hire him away. Washburn got his start in the NFL with Fox’s Panthers in 2002. He replaced veteran Dave Magazu, who was fired at season’s end.

Anderson comes to the Bears as the latest hire, replacing Sam Garnes who was fired. He has eight years of NFL coaching experience. Anderson will join defensive backs coach Ed Donatell.

The Bears coaching staff, front office, video team and more will travel to Mobile on Sunday and prepare to coach the Senior Bowl.

