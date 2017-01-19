Man Shot, Seriously Wounded In Austin Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and seriously wounded during an Austin neighborhood robbery early Thursday on the West Side.

The 50-year-old was outside warming his car about 4:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Ohio when two people walked up, pulled him out of his vehicle and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

The suspects took $100 from the victim then shot him in the leg before running away, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)