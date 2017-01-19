Man Shot To Death In Englewood

January 19, 2017 12:18 PM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot to death Thursday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The 37-year-old man walked outside in the 7000 block of South Carpenter at 9:11 a.m. and was approached by two suspects who fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot multiple times and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not release his name Thursday morning.

The suspects ran away after the shooting, police said.

A police source said the victim was a documented gang member.

